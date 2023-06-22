scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mohit Kumar roped in for television show 'Vanshaj'

Mohit Kumar has been roped in for television show 'Vanshaj' to play the role of Neil, the rebellious son of Vidur, played by Aliraza Namdar

By Agency News Desk
Mohit Kumar roped in for television show 'Vanshaj'
Mohit Kumar _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Mohit Kumar has been roped in for television show ‘Vanshaj’ to play the role of Neil, the rebellious son of Vidur. Vidur, played by Aliraza Namdar, is the right-hand man of the Mahajan family in the show.

The show takes the audience on a captivating journey through the world of a legacy business empire of the Mahajan family. Despite being raised amid the Mahajan family, Neil harbours a deep-rooted hatred towards them. While Vidur is Neil’s sole blood relative, they hold contrasting opinions.

Shedding light on his character, Mohit said, “Neil is a rebel but shares a unique bond with his father Vidur, although they mean the world to each other their loyalties differ. Neil’s life gets even more complicated when he meets Yuvika once again, this time when she moves in with the Mahajans, a family he detests.”

“It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Neil and how he navigates the unusual relationship he shares with Yuvika and the Mahajans. I am eagerly looking forward to bringing the various facets of Neil’s character to life,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Pic. Sourcemohitkrofficial
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priya Bapat compares on-screen dynamics with Maniesh Paul in 'Raffuchakkar' with 'Tom and Jerry'
Next article
Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have a screening at Eiffel Tower

News

Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024

News

Priya Bapat compares on-screen dynamics with Maniesh Paul in 'Raffuchakkar' with 'Tom and Jerry'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Bad Bunny unwilling to discuss relationship status with Kendall Jenner

News

'Secret Invasion' director says series has 'interesting subversive Marvel tone'

Sports

BCCI invites fresh applications to fill one vacant spot in Men's Selection Committee

News

Tillotama Shome on how she cracked her character in 'The Night Manager'

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Sports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US