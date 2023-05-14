Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

Former actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy on Sunday. On Mother’s Day, Aashka made a video announcement that she and her husband Brent Goble are all set to welcome their first child in November this year.

Aashka captioned the post: “On this Mother’s Day – this becomes even more special! ‘Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!’ Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe……Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video……”

Aashka, who was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 6’, and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017.

Aashka has been a part of shows such as ‘Kkusum’, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Baal Veer’, ‘Daayan’ and ‘Naagin’. It was in 2021, when she announced her retirement from acting and formed her make-up brand Renee.