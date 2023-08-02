scorecardresearch
'MTV Roadies': Rhea Chakraborty engages in new skit, mixes dance and drama

Rhea Chakraborty in her latest activity with contestants on 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' decided to make a new skit which would mix in a dance as well.

By Agency News Desk

Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty in her latest activity with contestants on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ decided to go for a bit of fun, as they all decided to make a new skit which would mix in a dance as well. Saying that they needed a journalist for the skit, she’d play the role of one as she had the most experience with them leaving everyone laughing.

Spicing things up, the new skit was one of the newest additions to the plethora of drama that comes in the way of being on Roadies. The other contestants sure had their own dose of extra fun with Rhea as they acted out the skit with great enthusiasm and enjoyed every moment of it.

Speaking about the skit, one of the contestants said that the whole thing was a powerful message for the youth to open up their minds, and that would be metaphorically akin to an entirely new dish.

Rhea and her gang attempted to mix in a ton of flavours from all kinds of spices to sweetness in order to make the skit a fun experience, as well as something that could pack in a message for the youth which will appeal to them.

This is one of the latest additions to the energy exuding from the gang as different contestants engage in different activities. If sometimes they fight and sometimes, they are chided by the Leaders, then also they engage in unplanned spur of the moment ideas.

Either way, this was a fun way for the contestants from Gang Rhea to vent out their in-built frustration from the drama that had been unleashed in front of them.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
