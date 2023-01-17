scorecardresearch
'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

By News Bureau

‘Molkki’ actress Kajal Chauhan has shared her experience of getting into the TV industry as she spoke about her struggle and hard work through the years. She said: “When I travelled to Mumbai in order to pursue a career in acting, I didn’t experience much struggle to get by because I never ran into any issues with accommodation, food, or anything else, unlike other people who came to Mumbai to pursue acting.”

“Despite the fact that I put in a lot of effort and went to a lot of auditions in order to prove myself as I kept dreaming to be successful and raise my parents’ heads up high with pride. In order to fulfill my dream, I kept giving auditions and kept working hard to get the best,” she further mentioned.

The actress said that she got full support from her parents that made her journey easier. “My parents’ support and blessings kept me going and I never experienced the kind of hardship that other people would have, but I’ll still describe my journey as hard work.”

Speaking about the current project ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, she said: “I feel I am so blessed to get the offer to work in this serial with a great actor like Sushmita Mukherjee. Also, I am learning many things from her, where I am trying to develop much of my acting skills and overall, it’s a different experience to learn from her.”

“The story has a unique plot with ample number of humorous elements, and I am confident the serial will give the audience the best visual treat,” she concluded.

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha who are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively. It is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

