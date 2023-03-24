scorecardresearch
Namik Paul: 'As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role'

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul spoke about playing a double role in the show; said it is interesting to portray two personalities at the same time.

By News Bureau
Namik Paul _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Lag Ja Gale’ actor Namik Paul spoke about playing a double role in the show and said it is interesting to portray two different personalities at the same time. He said: “As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play a double role. While I love portraying the arrogant and confident Shiv, it is fun playing shy Aniket as well. His body language, way of communicating, and especially his demeanor towards Ishani are very different, and that is giving me room to explore and improvise.”

Namik made his acting debut with ‘Qubool Hai’, and gained popularity with his shows such as ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’, among others. The actor is currently enjoying his stint in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and switching between two characters. “Personally, it has been fun playing two characters for Lag Ja Gale, however, I’m still honing the art of switching from one character to another, given that they are so opposite to each other, it’s not easy,” he added.

Set in Delhi, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of Shiv (Namik Paul), an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl, and how they are forced to get married due to circumstances.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

