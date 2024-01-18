Neha Joshi reveals her sustainable style, crafts distinctive outfits from vintage finds

Actress Neha Joshi has emphasised on the transformative power of up-cycling outfits, sharing how purposeful shopping can be advantageous, but one of the most eco-friendly and valuable steps is to make the most of what you already possess.

Talking about embracing eco-friendly practices within the realm of fashion and entertainment, Neha, who essays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, said: “We’ve all faced the familiar scenario of having a full wardrobe yet feeling like there’s nothing suitable to wear. Our first impulse often leans toward purchasing something new. While purposeful shopping can be advantageous, one of the most eco-friendly and valuable steps is to make the most of what you already possess. I don’t fall into that trap.”

“I readily repeat outfits — I avoid buying new ones and mix and match old ones for different occasions. Instead of hitting stores or browsing online, I craft something distinctive from my closet or occasionally from my mother’s vintage sarees. I repurpose and reuse my clothes; for instance, I once repurposed my mom’s old saree, cutting it in half and creating two modern outfits,” shared the ‘Doosri Maa’ fame actress.

“They turned out not just stunning but also incredibly comfortable. My mother was deeply impressed and willingly offered me her sarees to experiment with new styles.”

Neha further said she has also fashioned pouches and handbags from her old denim that complement her outfits.

“Not only for my wardrobe, but I also repurpose old clothing to make curtains and cushions at home with the help of a friend. Moreover, I support small businesses prioritising recycling and converting waste into practical items. Each of us possesses a distinctive personal style that can guide our clothing choices, allowing us to feel our most self-assured and genuine selves,” added Neha, who played Jenny in the movie ‘Drishyam 2’.

‘Atal’ airs on &TV.