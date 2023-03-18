Priyamvada Kant dedicates her role in 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' to her father

‘Bairi Piya’ actress Priyamvada Kant, who is seen portraying ‘Chaman Bahar’ in the show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’, said that she wants to dedicate the role to her father and also talked about the pressure of entering a show midway.

“The first reason for choosing the show is that Rajan Sir asked me to do it and I have worked with them. When he was so interested in building a new character on the show, I was very keen and that’s why I didn’t even think twice even though the language, and everything are very difficult as there are 8-9 mixed languages that have been used. Also, another reason is my dad. He is from Bihar, and I’m a Bihari by birth. But I didn’t ever learn how to speak the language. So I would like to dedicate this role to him, I wish my dad could’ve seen it,” she said.

“The fact that the show talks about relationships and bonds is something that I really enjoy. All the shows of Rajan sir are more focused on relationships and always have interesting presentations,” added the ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress.

About entering a show midway, Priyamvada said that it’s not an easy task. When everyone else knows their parts, the new entrant has to build a character from scratch.

“There’s a lot of pressure but that has sort of become my second nature. I have been entering a lot of existing shows. Probably people think that I’m good at handling this pressure. But the team is wonderful and everyone is very nice from the production to co-actors, director and creative team. They’re extremely supportive,” she said.

While ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’ and ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ are specials shows for the actress, she considers ‘Tenali Rama’ as a turning point of her career.

“Till date people love me as Sharda. After that anything that is close to me in terms of difficult character is ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’. Chaman Bahar is not somebody you have seen in your daily life. It’s an imaginary character. Sharda, too, was a character that no one has heard about. Playing her was also very difficult,” she shared.