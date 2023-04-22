scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in 'Vanshaj'

Puneet Issar, best known as Duryodhana in B R Chopra's 'Mahabharat', will now be seen essaying a patriarch Bhanupratap in the new show 'Vanshaj'.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actor Puneet Issar, who is best known for his role of Duryodhana in B R Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’, will now be seen essaying a patriarch Bhanupratap in the new show ‘Vanshaj’. Talking about his role, Puneet said: “As one of the living elders of this family who has witnessed the ascent of the empire, Bhanupratap has held it together and prevented it from crumbling despite the undercurrent of family dynamics.”

Puneet has been part of a number of films and TV shows. He acted in films like ‘Chandra Mukhi’, ‘Prem Shakti’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Border’, ‘Refugee’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Ready’, among others. He was also part of TV shows such as ‘Param Vir Chakra’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Noorjahan’, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, ‘Bigg Boss 8’, and many more.

The 63-year-old actor further said that the values and ideals of his on-screen character are quite relatable and he personally finds a connection with Bhanupratap.

“The character relates to me due to his values and perspectives on life. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ revolves around a powerful and influential business family and it highlights the imperfections in their lives despite all the wealth and power.

‘Vanshaj’ will be airing from June on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Pallavi Nanda: World Designing Forum’s free education for fashion
Next article
PNB cautions customers about fake message circulating on digital platforms
This May Also Interest You
Sports

From selling fish to becoming masseur of I-League champs, Ganesh Dalui has come a long way

News

Ewan McGregor to star in drama series 'Lodi' in development at Amazon

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launches first orbital test flight

Health & Lifestyle

Alcohol, junk food, sugary drinks driving liver disease in India: Doctors

Health & Lifestyle

Drugs that cut harmful side effects of antibiotics on gut bacteria identified

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly superbug found in 40% of supermarket meat samples

Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…’ has starry premiere, but trade expects lukewarm reception

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Manchester United to roar into semifinals

Sports

Freiburg edge Bremen in Bundesliga

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim Cook spotted at DC vs KKR match after Apple store launch in Delhi

Technology

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Technology

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

Sports

IPL 2023: Getting the love and affection from all over the world for Punjabi commentary, says Sarandeep Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US