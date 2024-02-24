Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar visit Mahalakshmi Jagdamba temple, seek blessings for daughter Navya

Singer Rahul Vaidya, accompanied by his actress wife Disha Parmar and their newborn daughter Navya, recently visited the Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi, Nagpur, Maharashtra, to seek blessings. Rahul’s mother also joined them on this spiritual outing.

Rahul, known for his melodious tracks like ‘Baaton Ko Teri (Unplugged)’ and ‘Ek Rupaiya’, shared a heartwarming video of their family visit on Instagram. In the video, Rahul is seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blue denims, and white sneakers, with a red chunari wrapped around his neck, while holding Navya in his arms. Navya looks adorable in a green outfit.

Disha opted for a white floral co-ord set paired with a matching stole. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a ponytail, completing her look with white slippers and a backpack.

The family is seen enjoying quality time with cows in the temple premises and seeking blessings from the Devi of Koradi, revered as one of the Shakti-peeths.

The caption of the video in Hindi translates to: “When I was born, my mother sought blessings by placing me at the feet of Mahalakshmi Mata… Similarly, Disha and I sought blessings for our daughter Navya by placing her at Mataji’s feet… This video is from a cowshed within the temple premises.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021, and they announced the birth of their child on September 20.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.