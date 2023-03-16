Rajiv Adatia reacts To Sumbul Touqeer Khan Getting Uncomfortable On Holi

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia reacted to the controversy, he said, “There was nothing like that. It’s just that people have made it a big controversy. Sumbul is a sweet girl. People should be paying attention to those things which are bigger than this.

When Sumbul Touqeer was raised by Rajiv Adatia from behind, as seen in a video posted on social media. The actress’s expression suggested that she was startled and uneasy by the unexpected gesture.

Netizens were quick to criticize Rajiv Adatia’s behavior, saying that he should have respected her personal space and consent, despite the fact that she tried to normalize the situation by continuing to dance with him and the others.