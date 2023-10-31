Rinku Dhawan balancing factor inside ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, says her mother

Anita Dhawan, the mother of ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ fame actress Rinku Dhawan, has opened up on the strength of her daughter, who is currently a part of the contestant lineup of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, saying the latter is planning her game very strategically and gracefully.

Inside the house, Rinku is mostly seen in the kitchen for her duty, and is probably one of the most dignified and sorted contestants.

Speaking about Rinku’s strength, Anita shared: “Rinku is planning her game very strategically and gracefully, people may find her to be very docile but whenever she has to take a stand, she will take a stand. And she is someone who will never shy away from speaking the truth.”

“She takes time to open up but once she is there, she will explore all the possibilities inside the house,” shared Anita.

Anita had accompanied Rinku to the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stage.

Talking about the same: “I have been the happiest since Rinku agreed to take this up. Because I am an ardent fan of this show and also of Salman Khan, especially because of his hosting style of Bigg Boss.”

On how she would evaluate Rinku’s game, Anita shared: “She is the balancing factor inside the house, right from doing her duties in the kitchen to discussing situations with her co-contestants, she is just so well-balanced.”

“She is so mature that she puts forth her opinion respectfully and doesn’t get involved in any fights. In the past week, we have also seen how Abhishek had tried to pick up a fight but Rinku has handled the situation nicely,” she added.

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.