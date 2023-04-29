scorecardresearch
Ruhi Chaturvedi is learning boxing to perform well in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Ruhi Chaturvedi spoke about taking boxing lessons and doing work out for muscular strength,flexibility and alertness.

By Agency News Desk
‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is putting in all her efforts to give her best on the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, She spoke about taking boxing lessons and doing work out for muscular strength,flexibility and alertness.

She shared: “Preparing for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has been a transformative experience for me, both physically and mentally. From the moment I agreed to be a part of the show, I knew that I had to make significant changes in my workout, diet, and lifestyle to ensure that I am in the best possible shape.”

Ruhi was a finalist of Miss India Worldwide 2010. She also did modelling for various fashion brands and well-known designers. She made her acting debut with the musical drama film ‘Aalaap’ in 2012. Ruhi rose to fame by playing an antagonist in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and she was also seen in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’. As the actress is all set to be seen on a popular reality show, she is not leaving any stone unturned to perform well.

The 30-year-old actress added: “Learning boxing has been particularly beneficial, as it has not only improved my speed, alertness, endurance, coordination, and muscle memory but has also taught me to size up my opponents, a skill that will be invaluable in the challenges ahead. I am excited to put all of my preparation into practice and show what I’m made of on the show.”

Apart from Ruhi, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will also be seen on the show.’Khatron Ke Khiladi 13′ will be airing soon on Colors.

