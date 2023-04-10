scorecardresearch
Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that the show has given her much more respect and fame.

By Agency News Desk
Rupali Ganguly _ pic courtesy instagram

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show ‘Anupamaa’, said that the show has given her much more respect and fame. With the show she has become the most loved daughter-in-law, wife and mother on screen.

Talking about the success she got after being part of the show, she said: “It took me twenty-two years to be at the place I am today. My journey has been a rollercoaster ride with being a part of many shows with different genres from one another. Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupama, which makes me feel proud.”

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly’s film ‘Saaheb’ in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 sitcom ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. Later, she acted in ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Sanjivani’, and many more series.

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face of TV and she is thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity.

“I want to express gratitude to Rajan Shahi for having faith in me. I feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and vigour because of the audience’s overwhelming love and support for me,” she concluded.

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

Pic. Sourcerupaliganguly
For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on
ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday
