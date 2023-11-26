scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sanya Malhotra vows to attend 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's concert

Sanya Malhotra, who graced the stage of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, expressed her admiration for contestant Sonia Gazmer

By Agency News Desk
Sanya Malhotra vows to attend 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's concert
Sanya Malhotra vows to attend 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's concert _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who graced the stage of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, expressed her admiration for contestant Sonia Gazmer, and promised to be in the audience whenever she performs at a concert, vowing to purchase tickets for the memorable experience once again.

The weekend episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host saw oodles of fun as the star cast of ‘Sam Bahadur’- Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya graced the semi-finale episode of the show.

The episode was an entertainment extravaganza, as the top five contestants delivered one of their best performances, aiming to impress the esteemed judges and guests.

It was a moment of pride for contestant Sonia as she bagged her first OG track on the show – ‘Gustaakh Aankein,’ composed by Vivek Kar. The cherry on the cake for her was when special guests Vicky, Fatima, and Sanya honoured her with the first clapboard click.

Sonia delivered a commendable performance that resonated with both judges and special guests. But the most excited was Sanya who felt as if she was attending a concert and not a performance on the sets of a show.

Sanya said: “I felt as if I was at a concert after watching Sonia’s performance. I will definitely buy tickets and attend the next show she performs at. And we can groove together once again.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jigna Vora on her past: 'Never needed sympathy in 12 years'
Next article
Will savour the moment of silence on Kohli’s dismissal for a long time, says Pat Cummins
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US