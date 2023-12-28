Shagun Pandey on playing an IPS officer in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

Actor Shagun Pandey, who will be seen playing the role of an IPS officer in the upcoming show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, has opened up about his character, and said this role is exactly what he was waiting for.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ stars Shagun and Shruti Choudhary as Veer Pratap Singh and Bulbul Rajawat respectively, and traces the love story of a couple whose marriage is based on a lie that threatens to crumble the foundation of their relationship.

Sharing his thoughts on essaying the role of Veer, he said: “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of an honest IPS officer who stands firm against deceit. This role is exactly what I’d been eagerly waiting for, and I am delighted to introduce Veer Pratap Singh to the audience – a man of principles.”

“He is known for his opposition to underage marriages, but under tricky circumstances marries Bulbul without knowing that she is a minor. Having previously collaborated with Colors, it’s a pleasure to work with the brand again and I am hopeful that viewers will shower their love on my pairing with Shruti,” he added.

Set in picturesque locations of Rajasthan, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ unfolds the journey of Bulbul and Veer who are as disparate as day and night but have intertwined destinies.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ will premiere from January 3 on Colors