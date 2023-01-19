Shalin Bhanot Goes A Customized Wardrobe For This Season’s Bigg Boss!

Shalin Bhanot is the only contestant in the Bigg Boss house who has had all of his looks on the show tailor-made with customized outfits.

The 16th edition of Bigg Boss has broken all records in terms of popularity & got a one month extension on the channel making the viewers happy. Shalin Bhanot has beat every contestant on the show in terms of popularity making the maximum headlines this season. Be it for his flambouyance, childlike innocence, his banter with Salman, his friendship with Priyanka & love & hate relationship with Tina, Shalin stole the show but one thing that stood him out was his impeccable taste in casual & party wear inside the house.

The actor apparently roped in a stylist & costume designer who has custom made every outfit that he’s worn on Weekend Ka Vaar. From exciting color blocking outfits to patterns, Shalin has been experimenting with his looks making him the most stylist contestant this season.

As per his stylist, Deeti Mehta, Shalin strictly didn’t want to source any designer menswear & wanted to have a unique style never seen on television before.

In a conversation with his stylist, Deeti shares, ‘ People ask me why I have not sourced any of Shalin’s weekend looks. The answer is simple, this is his journey & we would have a personal & customised approach towards it. We discussed prior to his entry into the show, he was clear that the looks had to be an extension of his personality. We got 3 piece suits made for the initial weekends with a commitment to keep customising bespoke looks for each week in tandem with how his personality unravels that week.’

‘We had unanimously decided that while deciding the next look, fan feedback would be kept in mind. Every weekend has been an amalgamation of what has transpired inside the house & his reaction & feeling towards it & what the fans have been talking about him. I can happily say that we have found a space in his styling which is not only about his personal expression but has also made him a fashion icon this season,’ Deeti adds.