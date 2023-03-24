Shiv Thakare finally reacts to ‘mandali khatam’

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were part of a ‘mandali’ in the Bigg Boss 16 house and the contestants were very proud of their friendship.

Now that there is a rift among them, fans have been mocking their bond. Another mandali member Shiv Thakare reacted to the rift and claimed that the duo will be saying ‘I love you’ to each other in a few days. He brushed off the fight saying it is a misunderstanding.

Shiv Thakare told an Entertainment portal, “Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Do din mein Love you MC, Love you Abdu hoga. Ye Ruth na manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won’t grow. In two days they will be saying love you MS, love you Abdu. These small fights happen among friends).”