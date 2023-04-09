scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare's one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat' captures his 'Bigg Boss 16' journey

Shiv Thakare has collaborated with music composer Mayur Jumani for the one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat', which captures his journey on Bigg Boss

By Agency News Desk

Shiv Thakare, known for participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has collaborated with music composer Mayur Jumani for the one-minute music video ‘Aai Shapphat’, which captures his journey on the reality show. While MC Stan lifted the trophy on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shiv emerged as the first runner-up.

He shared a friendly bond with Abdu Rozik and a close bond with Nimrit Kaur on the show. The video captures a few of his catchwords also.

Talking about the peppy track, Shiv said: “One day I got a call from Mayur, he said I have made this song called ‘Aai Shapphat’ which captures your ‘Bigg Boss season 16’ journey, can you meet and discuss the same? I always appreciate and respect people around me. So I took time and went to meet him and when I listened to what he had made, I was so happy and felt blessed about it.”

Shiv has also participated in reality shows like MTV’s Roadies Rising’, ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’, and recently became a guest commentator in one of the matches of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Sharing more about his collaboration with Mayur, Shiv said: “I know Mayur. He is a very creative person and does make such things. In one minute, he has shown my full journey of Bigg Boss, from words like ‘Aai Shappath’, ‘Aai Cha Gawat’, ‘O Mandali’ to love from people and Ganpati Bappa. He just asked me for my time to shoot the video.”

Talking about what he liked about the video, Bigg Boss 16 finalist said: “The way I was portrayed in it.”

“The way he presented Shiv Thakare I really enjoyed watching it and people also loved it. Within an hour of posting it, people started sharing, liking, and commenting on it. Also, it has gone viral to the extent that people have started calling me and complimenting me personally,” Shiv said.

Praising Mayur, he said: “While shooting for the video also, Mayur was so concerned about me. He keeps asking me whether I am comfortable with certain dance steps or not.”

