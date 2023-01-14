Sonu Chandrapal: Technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it

Sonu Chandrapal, who will soon be seen in “Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar”, feels anything that is used in extreme cases is harmful. Sharing her views on whether technology is a boon or bane, she said, “According to me, technology is a boon. It’s a blessing for us because it has made our life so easy and we are able to discover so many new things.”

“It should be used only so that it doesn’t affect our health. There are a lot of technologies that are harmful to us and also to nature. We shouldn’t be in touch with those things and definitely remove that from our life. It’s all good when it’s limited. So technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it,” she added.

She, however, mentioned that technology has definitely made our working style easy. She said, “Work is easy to handle now, decision-making is fast, and execution is also fast. Earlier it was very difficult for people to travel from one city to the other but now traveling is very easy and so is navigation.

“I remember because of my dad’s job we usually had to move from one city to another, so whenever my grandmother used to come it was very difficult for her but now with Google Maps on phones it has become so easy. Life has become easy,” she added.

Sonu also stressed on the cons of technology and said that the human touch and physical interaction have gone missing. “People have stopped meeting each other, they talk less. Earlier families lived together but now everyone wants to stay nuclear. Because of all these things the personal communication between people doesn’t exist anymore,” she said.

“Even kids are busy with phones, video games, and television nowadays. Their physical activities have also reduced. So it is on us to decide whether we want to continue to be strangled with these things that don’t have an emotion. We must understand it is there to make our life easy but not to make it technical,” she added.

She also stressed on the fact that people have started finding happiness on their phones, and are missing out on what’s happening in front of them.

“Life is a race now where everyone has to reach a limit. People have stopped living their life and finding joy in little things and started believing in showing off and being selfish. These days WhatsApp conversations have become so important in everyone’s life that people use their phones in bed too. Some people might have to work on their phones and have to use it continuously, but the ones who are addicted, it’s a problem for them,” she said.

“Earlier after dinner people used to go out for walks and then come home and sleep or spend time with family but now after dinner and even during dinner, people are on their phones. But when you step out without using technology and you talk to people, you build an emotional connection with them which is very important for yourself also. Technology has made our life easy but with a lot of cons also. WhatsApp, social media has become an addiction now. Though I used to keep my phone next to me which is not good because of the radiation, I try not to do that now. Before sleeping it is necessary for your body, mind, and soul to relax after a working day,” Sonu concluded.