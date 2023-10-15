Sourabh Raaj Jain on his poems going viral: ‘I would call writing my best friend’

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known for his work in shows such as ‘Kasamh Se’ and ‘Mahabharat’, has been sharing his thoughts and poems on social media. The actor calls writing his best friend and said that it has given him a sense of expression.

Sourabh said: “Writing has given me a sense of expression. My childhood wasn’t a regular one and hence through the challenging days I found comfort in writing about things which I couldn’t say to people around me.”

“And slowly those writings took form of poetry and before I knew it I was writing about everything from nature and divinity to people, situations, and emotions.”

His poems have been going viral digitally. From speaking about our country to talking about the world of clouds and the most recent being his comparison of deities, Sourabh’s writings in his voice have been really catching eyeballs and are being appreciated.

Speaking about how being an introvert may have led him towards writing, Sourabh said: “I have always had a curious mind and it continues. I like to question, I like to wonder, I like to find answers and perhaps that’s why it’s hard for me to take sides.”

“I like to analyse things from all angles and perhaps that’s why I am not as vocal because it’s takes me time.”

He revealed how writing helped him.

“Writing has not only helped me open up my thoughts but also navigate my way to conclusions. I would call writing my best friend that doesn’t judge, that lets me just speak and helps me find my way through the jungle of life”

Sourabh was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ after which he shot a web series as well as a sci-film which are both set to release in the coming year.