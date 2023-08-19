scorecardresearch
Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey will turn a year older, says he will be "following the Sanatan Parampara by performing Maha Rudrabhishek."

By Agency News Desk
‘Anupamaa’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey will turn a year older on August 22 and to ring in his birthday, he says he will be “following the Sanatan Parampara by performing Maha Rudrabhishek.”

“I’m not sure if it holds significance yet, as I still have many life goals to achieve. My hope is to set an example and create significance by the end of my journey. Currently, it’s a day to express gratitude to the Almighty for the life and blessings I have, including my work, family, and friends – all of which I am grateful for,” he said.

The inspiration behind spending his special day in a certain way comes from his guru, Sudhanshu said.

“My guru, Mr Pradeep Kiradoo Ji, inspired me to celebrate my birthday differently. He questioned the norm of throwing parties and suggested I embrace the style of my Sanatan Dharma, which deeply resonated with me. Thus, I decided to celebrate by following Sanatan Parampara and perform Maha Rudrabhishek,” he said.

The actor shared that embracing spirituality involves delving deeper into connecting with his own consciousness.

“The more I engage with my consciousness, the more I’ve evolved as a person and a human being. As the mind undergoes transformation, there’s a shift in mental state, leading to positive energy. This ultimately contributes to improved mental and physical well-being, outlining how this journey has brought about change.”

“Being spiritual has helped me connect with my own consciousness at a deeper level. This transformation of the mind has led to positive energy, better mental and physical health, and an improved sense of self. This inward journey, whether called meditation or bhakti, has made me the vibrant person I’m perceived to be,” he added.

