Sumbul Touqeer Khan put an end to the allegations made against her father for stopping her from shooting a music video with Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan’s close friend Tabish Pasha recently shared a tweet where he announced that the project was not happening due to some problems and will cast another actress replacing Sumbul Touqeer.
While Sumbul recently shared a video where she clarified the misunderstanding and asked everyone to not blame her family.
Sumbul Touqeer recently spoke about the misunderstanding that was created by Fahmaan Khan’s friend Tabish Pasha on his Twitter account where he had dragged her family for not letting her do his song.
Sumbul clarifies and says she is doing the song and further adds that she doesn’t want her family to be dragged into it for no reason.
