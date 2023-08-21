Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer is not a new name in the telly world. The actress has proved her acting prowess in the hit show Imlie and has achieved immense fame and a massive fan following. Sumbul, who was last in Bigg Boss 16, is now gearing up for her upcoming fictional show titled Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Sumbul shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Chal chaleya” In the video, Sumbul and Mishkat are seen dancing on the latest romantic track Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan.

She is seen wearing a pink printed jumpsuit while Mishkat is seen wearing blue shirt and denim. We are totally loving their dance moves. They are killing it.

One user wrote, ‘Kavya and adhiraj serving the chemistry’ Another user wrote, “I know u are a superb dancer Sweetheart but Mishkat is equally good.. such clean steps”