Sumbul Touqeer Khan on joining ‘Dear Ishq’: I am equally excited and nervous about the role

By News Bureau
Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Sumbul Touqeer, who is excited about her cameo in the web show ‘Dear Ishq’, said she is fond of fictional dramas and being part of it is indeed a great experience.

She is also excited as after being part of a reality show she is going to show her acting talent to the audience. She is essaying the role of an influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan’s (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim).

She said: “I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after ‘Big Boss’ where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor.”

The actress is known for her work in ‘Article 15’, ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’, and later she rose to fame with her titular role in the show ‘Imlie’. She further shared her working experience with the director Atif Khan and female lead Niyati Fatnani.

“I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited to be on his set. I feel very comfortable around him and deeply respect and admire him. I’ve met Niyati and she is really sweet and fun to be around. I am looking forward to audience reactions and hope they enjoy seeing me in a different avatar.”

The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh’s book titled ‘Write Me A Love Story’ and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.

‘Dear Ishq’ is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee and Buneet Kapoor.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

