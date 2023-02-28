scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan takes a dig at Tina Datta and says how she feels by making a fool out of herself

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta can never be friends and now this latest move by the Imlie actress only shows how much she hates her.

By Pooja Tiwari
BB queen Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta can never be friends and now this latest move by the Imlie actress only shows how much she hates her.

Tina Datta was slammed for her dirty game in the house against Sumbul. Shalin Bhanot, who fell in love with Tina in the house, alleged that she spoilt their friendship by suggesting that Sumbul has feelings for him. Even the host of the show Salman Khan called Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.

Sumbul is asked if she would be a reporter and what questions she would ask all the people in the house, when it was about Tina Datta she said, I would like to ask her how she feels by making a fool out of herself. Burn!

