scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Abdu Rozik's team shared a long statement claiming that MC Stan's team broke Abdu Rozik's car panels when in Bangalore

By Pooja Tiwari
Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fights
Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fights

Abdu Rozik’s team shared a long statement claiming that MC Stan’s team broke Abdu Rozik’s car panels when in Bangalore and that the rapper ignored his voice messages too.

Now, Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 mandali like the other two has spoken about this big fight.

In a video available on social media, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared her views on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fight. She stated that every friendship goes through a low phase and just because both the stars are very famous, their fight is making it to the headlines.

She said time heals everything and Abu and MC Stan will be back to being friends. She assured fans that MC Stan loves Abdu a lot and vice versa and they will get together in no time.

Previous article
Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card

Sports

Iran thrash Japan in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final

Sports

Bayern remains in unrest after Nagelsmann dismissal

Sports

McIlroy, Scheffler march into semi-finals

Sports

Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Sports

England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sports

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

Health & Lifestyle

New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot

Health & Lifestyle

38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Health & Lifestyle

Over 10% of Japanese children with Covid-related brain disease pass away: Survey

Sports

WPL 2023 final: 'Amazing feeling', 'historic win', 'feeling over the moon'; Mumbai Indians members rejoice after maiden triumph

Sports

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah

News

Malayalam actor & former MP Innocent dead

Sports

WPL 2023 final: Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten fifty helps Mumbai Indians win the inaugural title

Sports

Tri-nation football: Always hungry to play for the national team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli sends fans into frenzy with big hits in RCB's practice session

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: Shilji scores five as India hammer Bhutan 9-0

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US