Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Abdu Rozik’s team shared a long statement claiming that MC Stan’s team broke Abdu Rozik’s car panels when in Bangalore and that the rapper ignored his voice messages too.

Now, Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 mandali like the other two has spoken about this big fight.

In a video available on social media, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared her views on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fight. She stated that every friendship goes through a low phase and just because both the stars are very famous, their fight is making it to the headlines.

She said time heals everything and Abu and MC Stan will be back to being friends. She assured fans that MC Stan loves Abdu a lot and vice versa and they will get together in no time.