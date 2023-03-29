Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis talked about the dancing talents and how with time they have become more experimental and not just confined to what has been taught to them by their teachers.

He said: “There was a time when students used to come and only do things that their Gurus told them to do. However, now Gen Zs have a distinct level of planning and confidence. They don’t appear to have learned anything from anyone.”

As he is all set to be part of the panel of judges including choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dance Season 3’, Terence spoke about the emerging talent who will be appearing on the show.

Terence, who has judged reality shows like ‘Dance India Dance’ and ‘Nach Baliye’ and also choreographed in films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’, and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, among others, shared: “They infuse their own personality, resulting in a one-of-a-kind expression and innovation. Their dance forms are packed with variety and originality. I am sure the choreographers are going to have a hard time this season.”

The first season came in 2020 and the second season aired in 2021 with judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. This time Sonali has joined the show as a judge.

All the judges appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests and talked about the new season of the dance reality show.

During banter with Kapil Sharma, Sonali also shared that she wanted to take the chair of Archana Puran Singh in his show.