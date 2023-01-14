scorecardresearch
Anu Malik: Today I am alive because of my wife and kids

By News Bureau

Music composer Anu Malik said that his pillar of support are his wife and his daughters on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. As the show will be having a family special, a lovely message from judge Anu Malik’s family was played where they mentioned how he is the strongest person and despite witnessing the toughest time in his life, he never gave up.

Anu said: “I would like to say thank you to the Zee team for this VT, it was an absolute surprise for me. I have seen tough times in my life, but I must say that today I am because of my wife and kids.”

He added: “Like we always say, the elder one is the pillar of the family, but according to me, the pillar of my family, the pillar of my strength, is my wife and my daughters. In fact, today I am alive just because of these three women in my life. Moreover, I believe that if your family is on your side, then you can achieve anything in your life.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

