Thursday, December 28, 2023
TVNews

Uorfi Javed brings out inner Rachel Green, waits tables at Mumbai restaurant

Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unusual sense of dressing, was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

By Agency News Desk
Uorfi Javed brings out inner Rachel Green, waits tables at Mumbai restaurant
Uorfi Javed brings out inner Rachel Green, waits tables at Mumbai restaurant _pic courtesy news agency

 Social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unusual sense of dressing, was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Uorfi shared that she got to realise her dream with the gig, and went on to share that no job is big or small. She was seen dressed in the attire of a waitress and taking orders from customers and talking with the manager of the restaurant.

She took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video from her gig. She wrote in the caption: “Dream realized! No job is big or small, it’s all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a few hours . Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happen and being so generous with the donations (sic).”

The social media sensation also shared that she wanted to become a waitress to understand the challenges of the job. Although she has seen diners being rude to the waiting staff, the guests were kind to her and the staff at the eatery.

She took a paycheck and some tips home, which will now be used for supporting cancer patients.

Earlier, Uorfi had shared that she has been encountering glitches on her Instagram account.

Previous article
IIT Madras’ 3D-printed face implants may help patients with black fungus
Next article
Top cardiologist, G20 traffic coordinator among winners of Delhi Star Awards
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.