Vibhav Roy on Valentine's Day: There's no need for extravagant displays

As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, actor Vibhav Roy shared his thoughts about love, saying each day presents an opportunity to express our affection, and there is no need for extravagant displays.

Vibhav said: “While Valentine’s Day is a beautiful occasion, love transcends beyond a single day. Relationships flourish through daily gestures of affection and unwavering commitment. Each day presents an opportunity to express our love and cherish our loved ones. There’s no need for extravagant displays; every moment is an opportunity to spread love and warmth.”

He is currently seen in the thriller show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, alongside Naqiyah Haji. The show focuses on its central couple, Nicki and Piyush, whose genuine love injects a unique allure into this thrilling fantasy wedding drama.

“In ‘Shaitani Rasmein,’ Nikki and Piyush share a profound bond infused with love. Their journey unfolds with each episode, deepening their connection and enveloping the scenes with tenderness,” he added.

Vibhav and Naqiyah exude a captivating chemistry both on and off-screen, adding an irresistible allure to the show’s narrative. Their on-screen chemistry intertwines seamlessly with the captivating twists of love in this exhilarating fantasy wedding drama.

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ airs on Star Bharat.

