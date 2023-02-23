scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vibhav Roy's inspiration: I look up to Akshay Kumar for lifestyle and fitness

Vibhav Roy, who plays the role of Som in 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', spoke about following a fitness regime despite his shooting schedule.

By News Bureau

‘Gustakh Dil’ actor Vibhav Roy, who plays the role of Som in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, spoke about following a fitness regime despite his shooting schedule. He said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is his inspiration when it comes to maintaining a proper physique.

He said: “Lifestyle and fitness should go hand in hand, thus Mr Akshay Kumar is somebody who I truly look up to in terms of lifestyle and fitness. He has always been outspoken about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle and how to do so without the use of synthetic super-foods like protein powders or steroids.”

“And I do the same, so I keep my exercise programme extremely natural and straightforward, consisting primarily of yoga, weightlifting, dance, and a little sport like cricket. In other words, it’s a good balance of aerobic and challenging weightlifting,” he stated.

The 34-year-old actor started his career with the show ‘Gustaakh Dil’, later he acted in ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ and was last seen on ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’ in 2015. After doing several shows he took a break from the small screen and was seen in the movies ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Lashtam Pashtam’. He also did web series such as ‘Hello Mini’ and others.

He added: “In order to maintain a healthy weight while working as an actor, I also try to keep my diet uncomplicated. I consume more protein-rich foods than carbohydrates and a moderate amount of healthy fats. It’s also challenging for us to find time to exercise because of our busy schedules, but as the saying goes, ‘you gotta do what ya gotta do’.”

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

Previous article
BTS – RM Closer Song Lyrics from Decision to Leave
Next article
WPL: Buying Harmanpreet Kaur was a steal for Mumbai Indians, says Aakash Chopra
This May Also Interest You
News

Rema celebrates father Bappi Lahiri's composition: 'Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna'

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US