scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vishal Bhardwaj adapts Agatha Christie's 'The Sittaford Mystery' for OTT

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for films such as 'Kaminey', 'Omkara', 'Maqbool' and several others

By News Bureau

Filmmaker-writer-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for films such as ‘Kaminey’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Maqbool’ and several others, is adapting British writer Agatha Christie’s mystery novel ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ for the OTT.

The series titled ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’, is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh and will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her pursuit to uncover a deep mystery.

Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show’s co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

Talking about the series, Vishal Bhardwaj said: “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today.”

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

The director further mentioned: “It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team.”

James Prichard, Basi Akpabio and Leo Dezoysa will be executive producers on the show on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.

The series, for which the cameras are currently rolling, is being produced by Vishal Bhardwaj’s home banner – Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited. The series will soon drop on Sony LIV.

Previous article
Asim Riaz slams ‘Bigg Boss 13’ makers for not letting him win, fans react
Next article
Anurag Thakur meets Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna; discusses Indian film industry
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US