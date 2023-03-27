scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

By News Bureau

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) Thirty-eight girl students of the Kasturba residential school in Mitauli block of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district have tested positive for Covid-19 infection, a district health official said.

Lakhimpur Kheri Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Santosh Gupta, said that one staff member was also found Covid-positive during a contact tracing exercise on Sunday after which the entire campus has been turned into a quarantine centre by the Health department.

This is the highest number of new Covid cases reported in a district in a day this year.

Gupta, who rushed a medical team to the Kasturba school, said samples of all 92 contact cases of the school had been sent for testing. The report of 38 among them was positive. Most of those tested positive were asymptomatic, he added.

“All students and staff had been advised seven-day quarantine on campus and provided medicine kits. Condition of all students, barring two who have cold, is fine,” the CMO said.

Those found Covid-positive had been kept in a separate wing in the school campus, he added.

A mother and child wing in Motipur has been asked to keep 20 beds ready for any medical need among the students and staff in the campus.

“I personally spoke to students and assures them of all help. We are keeping watch on the health condition,” said Gupta. An ambulance had also been stationed at the Kasturba school in case of any emergency, he added.

With this, the number of active Covid cases had risen to 41 since March 23, he said.

On March 23, a girl student of Kasturba residential school in Mitauli block had tested positive for Covid-19. Then, an elderly person of Behjam block and another person of Mitauli block also tested positive in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahendra Bahadur Singh, said all precautionary measures, including providing medical kit, sanitisation etc, had been ensured. He said there was no need to panic and urged people to strictly observe Covid-19 protocol.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Previous article
Over 10% of Japanese children with Covid-related brain disease pass away: Survey
Next article
New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

Health & Lifestyle

New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot

Health & Lifestyle

Over 10% of Japanese children with Covid-related brain disease pass away: Survey

Sports

WPL 2023 final: 'Amazing feeling', 'historic win', 'feeling over the moon'; Mumbai Indians members rejoice after maiden triumph

Sports

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah

News

Malayalam actor & former MP Innocent dead

Sports

WPL 2023 final: Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten fifty helps Mumbai Indians win the inaugural title

Sports

Tri-nation football: Always hungry to play for the national team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli sends fans into frenzy with big hits in RCB's practice session

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: Shilji scores five as India hammer Bhutan 9-0

Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Innovation Lab to shape future of sports in India

Sports

Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold

Sports

Tom Latham to captain New Zealand in T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Sports

2nd T20I: South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against West Indies

Sports

PM congratulates Lovlina, Nikhat for winning gold at World Boxing Championship

Sports

World Boxing C'ship: BFI applauds gold medallists Nikhat, Lovlina; India finish best ever campaign in 17 years with four golds (Ld)

Sports

Shallow, Bassarath elected as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies

Sports

WPL 2023 Final: Radha-Shikha's last-wicket heroics help Delhi Capitals post 131/9 against Mumbai Indians

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US