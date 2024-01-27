A Weekend of Racing Royalty, Culinary Delights, and Unforgettable Moments

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANSlife) As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated HPSL Indian Derby, the excitement reverberates through the city. Set against the historic backdrop of the Mahalakshmi Racecourse, this iconic equestrian event, now in its centennial year, is gearing up for a transformation like never before.

The Weekend promises a blend of tradition, modern allure, and unparalleled entertainment.

On February 4, 2024, the first Sunday of February, the racing extravaganza unfolds, marking a pivotal moment in India’s horse racing history. This year, the HPSL (Horse Power Sports League) takes the reins as the title sponsor, ushering in a new era of celebration that transcends conventional competitions.

“The HPSL Indian Derby (Grade 1) promises an electrifying fusion of sports, entertainment, leisure, and community building. It’s not just a race; it’s an immersive experience,” says Mr Suresh Paladugu, HPSL.

The RWITC Ltd, synonymous with top-class racing, has curated a Derby Weekend on February 3rd and 4th, 2024.

As the excitement crescendos on Derby Day – 4th February 2024, every attendee stands a chance to win up to Rs 10 Lakhs in a Lucky Draw. Simply fill out the form at the entrance and drop it into the designated lucky draw boxes for a shot at the grand prize. Additionally, a bumper Jackpot with almost Rs 50 Lakhs added brings the total to a staggering 1 Crore.

The weekend boasts a Flea Market organized by the Bombai Parade, featuring food pop-ups, merchandise stalls, cocktail bars, and live music.

Entry fees for the weekend are as follows:

Saturday:

Members: Rs 500/-

Non-Members (Male & Female): Rs 1000/- each.

Sunday:

Members: Rs 500/-

Non-Members (Female): Rs 500/-

Non-Members (Male): Rs 1000/-.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the day at the Members Enclosure Entrance and can also be booked in advance through – BookMyShow

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

–IANS

