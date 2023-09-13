Antibiotic resistance growing among patients: KGMU experts

Lucknow, Sep 13 (IANS) More than half of the sepsis patients that are admitted for treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have been found to be antibiotic resistant.

According to experts, resistance is caused by overuse or misuse of antibiotics.

Head of the respiratory critical care department, Prof Ved Prakash explained that sepsis or septicaemia, or infection in the blood can lead to damage in multiple parts of the body.

Decreased blood pressure can result in multi-organ failure and even death. “What is concerning is that antibiotic resistance is found in sepsis cases,” he added.

Prof Ved Prakash said that out of over 2,000 ICU patients treated annually in their department, more than 1,000 have developed antibiotic resistance.

This resistance significantly increases their risk of contracting sepsis.

Highlighting the reason, he said, “People are indiscriminately using antibiotics for minor issues like colds and coughs, often without a doctor’s prescription. This misuse of antibiotics is developing resistance.”

This, in turn, allows antibiotic-resistant bacteria, viruses, or fungi to spread to others, particularly individuals with weakened immune systems, including those with kidney, liver, cancer conditions, and pregnant women.

Former head of KGMU’s respiratory medicine department, Prof Rajendra Prasad stressed on the need to curtail antibiotic misuse for the sake of future generations. He highlighted that among the 10 to 15 antibiotics commonly prescribed to ICU patients, only two to three are found to be effective, based on culture reports.

“This underscores the urgency of addressing antibiotic resistance,” he added.

–IANS

amita/svn