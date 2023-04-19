scorecardresearch
Assam: Over 50 children fall ill at shelter home

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, April 19 (IANS) More than 50 children at a temporary shelter home in Assam’s Nagaon district suddenly fell ill on Wednesday for unknown reasons, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Doboka area.

As per the district authorities, the kids who reside in the shelter house suddenly became ill. Among individuals who reported being ill, nausea, diarrhoea, headaches, and vomiting were common symptoms.

All of the sick kids are aged between 1.5 to 6 years. The moment the symptoms started to appear, emergency services were contacted, an official said.

Four ambulances arrived at the shelter home quickly and took the kids to a nearby hospital.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Gupta told IANS: “I have received information about children being hospitalised. However, the exact cause behind their illness is still uncertain. I am keeping a watch on the development.”

A doctor at the hospital said: “Around 50 kids have been hospitalised here, and the majority of them have cold, cough, and fever symptoms. Measles was also detected in some of them. We are attending to them and have administered the required drugs.”

“We also recommended other medications. They all appear to be dehydrated based on a preliminary evaluation. We have provided them with oral rehydration solutions as a result. They are currently receiving more therapy, and we are hopeful that their condition will improve soon,” the doctor added.

–IANS

tdr/pgh

