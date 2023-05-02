AstraZeneca India to set up 5 centres of excellence to boost asthma care

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) UK drugmaker AstraZeneca’s India arm on Tuesday announced plans to launch five centres of excellence across the country to provide a systematic approach to standardised and uniform management of patients with severe asthma.

The centres, to be set up one each in the national capital, Ahmedabad, Kochi and two in Goa, will serve as the exemplar hub for treatment and management of severe asthma patients, the company said in a statement on World Asthma Day.

The Centers of Excellence (COEs) for severe asthma, as per the guidelines established by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologics initiation, and data management related to severe asthma.

The management of severe asthma requires continued research, education, and support to patients. Appropriate patient selection is critical for the application of biologics or advanced precision therapy for severe asthma.

“AstraZeneca is committed to reducing the strain that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including severe asthma, place on healthcare systems through our innovative and focused therapies. We are deeply invested in developing ‘Beyond the Pill’ solutions to accelerate, improve and scale up holistic respiratory care across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President – Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, in the statement.

“In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, etc., despite availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have shown to improve outcomes in patients,” he added.

The company said it aims “to establish more such centres of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating healthcare professionals, and improving respiratory health for all”.

