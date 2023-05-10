Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Ayodhya, May 10 (IANS) The identity of Ayodhya as a spiritual city will be further reinforced when the facade, flyovers and walls of private and government buildings get painted with spiritual themes.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has floated a competition for students and other individuals interested in providing the designs, art works and concepts for the major streets of the temple town.

Officials said that once the entries are received, the process to shortlist and select the best design and art works will commence.

“While maintaining the overall theme of Ramayana, life of Lord Ram and history of Ayodhya (UP), the murals, sculptures, facade art and other elements being planned will incorporate modern artistic technique and styles,” said vice-chairman of the ADA, Vishal Singh.

Cash rewards to the tune of Rs 10 lakh along with certificates are going to be handed over to the winners.

The authority wants to give a complete makeover to enhance the experience of the pedestrians and commuters who take the four key arterial roads of the city once the Ram temple gets ready next year.

The four roads where facade control guidelines are also being implemented, will give a similar look and feel to the external walls of the buildings, shops and other structures include Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Dharam Path.

The minimum width of the four roads would be 12 metres.

The four routes are expected to witness major movement of the tourists and pilgrims in the years to come and facade lighting and decorative elements are also going to be installed once the wall murals and art works are complete.

The murals will be in 3D form.

–IANS

amita/shb/