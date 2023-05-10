scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

By Agency News Desk

Ayodhya, May 10 (IANS) The identity of Ayodhya as a spiritual city will be further reinforced when the facade, flyovers and walls of private and government buildings get painted with spiritual themes.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has floated a competition for students and other individuals interested in providing the designs, art works and concepts for the major streets of the temple town.

Officials said that once the entries are received, the process to shortlist and select the best design and art works will commence.

“While maintaining the overall theme of Ramayana, life of Lord Ram and history of Ayodhya (UP), the murals, sculptures, facade art and other elements being planned will incorporate modern artistic technique and styles,” said vice-chairman of the ADA, Vishal Singh.

Cash rewards to the tune of Rs 10 lakh along with certificates are going to be handed over to the winners.

The authority wants to give a complete makeover to enhance the experience of the pedestrians and commuters who take the four key arterial roads of the city once the Ram temple gets ready next year.

The four roads where facade control guidelines are also being implemented, will give a similar look and feel to the external walls of the buildings, shops and other structures include Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Dharam Path.

The minimum width of the four roads would be 12 metres.

The four routes are expected to witness major movement of the tourists and pilgrims in the years to come and facade lighting and decorative elements are also going to be installed once the wall murals and art works are complete.

The murals will be in 3D form.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow
Next article
Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US