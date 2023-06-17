scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Beware of BGMI: Return triggers fears of addiction, mental health issues

By Agency News Desk

By Ayushi Jain

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Banned for more than a year, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular battle royale game that enthralled the country’s gaming community, is back, albeit with a government rider where it is monitoring the app for three months before it is given a green signal.

On May 30, South Korean video game developer Krafton said that the video game BGMI is now available for play for all users in India as it is available for download for both Android and iOS users.

Till now, more than 10 crore users have downloaded the BGMI app on Android.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, last month clarified that the final decision to allow video game BGMI to return to the country will only be taken after three months of a strict trial of the game.

The minister said that the government will keep a close watch on other issues of “user harm, addiction, etc in next three months before a final decision is taken”.

“This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” he said in a tweet.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players it will be six hours daily. Also, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game, according to the company.

In September 2020, the Indian government, citing concerns over national security and data privacy, banned a total of 118 Chinese mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile — the predecessor of BGMI, after concerns were raised about the apps posing a potential national security threat.

Players were forced to look for alternatives after PUBG Mobile was banned. South Korean video game company Krafton later revealed its intentions to release a rebranded version of the title tailored for the Indian gamers.

A rebranded BGMI was first released by Krafton in July 2021. The game was made with modifications that comply with local laws and take into account the Indian government’s concerns while still maintaining the spirit of PUBG Mobile.

Upon the relaunch of BGMI, esports organisations quickly resumed their operations, setting up competitions and hiring professional teams.

The revival of BGMI also paved the path for increasing collaboration between brands looking to enter India’s expanding gaming sector.

However, several people, especially parents, view BGMI’s return as a bad omen because of its potential impact on addiction and mental health.

PUBG Mobile, before its ban, received widespread criticism for its addictive nature and its negative influence on young players.

The reintroduction of a game that shares significant similarities with its predecessor has once again reignited the debate on the harmful effects of excessive gaming.

–IANS

aj/na/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition
Next article
Excessive gaming can severely impact your kid's mind, overall health
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Here's how parents can help children out of gaming addiction

Health & Lifestyle

Excessive gaming can severely impact your kid's mind, overall health

Technology

US regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition

Technology

UK regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition (Ld)

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day

News

Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like

Health & Lifestyle

Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US