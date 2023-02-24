scorecardresearch
Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

By News Bureau

Phnom Penh, Feb 24 (IANS) Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Friday that it has detected the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, after an 11-year-old girl died of the virus recently.

A 49-year-old man from southeastern Prey Veng province tested positive for the H5N1 virus by the National Institute of Public Health on Friday, the MoH said in a statement, adding that the man is the father of the 11-year-old girl, who died of the virus on Wednesday.

“The man has not developed any remarkable symptoms so far,” the statement said, adding that samples have been taken from the man and 11 others for diagnosis on Thursday after they had direct contact with the deceased girl, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza in February 2023 after the virus had not been found in human for nine years,” the statement added.

Minister of Health Mam Bunheng called for vigilance as H5N1 avian influenza still posed threat to human health, particularly that of children.

“I would like to urge parents and guardians to keep children away from sick or dead poultry and make sure children wash their hands with soap and water after any contact with poultry,” he said.

According to the MoH, from 2005 to date there were 58 cases of infected humans in the Southeast Asian country and 38 people had died.

H5N1 avian influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, according to the World Health Organization.

–IANS

ksk/

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test
Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease
