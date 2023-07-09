scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Child’s adrenal tumour robotically removed in UP

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) For the first time in Uttar Pradesh and for the first time in any government institution in India, doctors performed a surgery to robotically remove a tumour of an eight-year-old child’s adrenal gland (tumour above the kidney) by an approach from the back via the posterior retroperitoneoscopic method.

Vishal, the eight-year-old year-old boy, a resident of Lucknow had a tumour in his right adrenal gland, causing excessive weight gain, a swollen face, a hump in the neck, pimples on the face and high uncontrolled blood pressure levels despite taking more than two medicines to control his blood pressure.

The tumour was growing continuously and was found to be secreting excess amount of a hormone called cortisol, which causes a disease called Cushing’s syndrome.

A CT scan revealed a tumour in the child’s right adrenal gland, which is located above the kidney. The tumour was very complex and was attached to the surrounding organs.

The child was referred to Dr Gyan Chand, Endocrine Surgeon, in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

After controlling his blood pressure levels with the help of an Endocrinologist, the parents of the child were explained that the tumour needed to be operated and removed.

The doctors counselled the parents that if the child was operated by posterior retroperitoneoscopic robotic adrenalectomy method, then the tumour could be removed with less pain to the child and minimal scars, faster recovery with complete removal of the tumour, and costs less than traditional robotic adrenal surgery.

After the consent of the relatives, Dr Gyan Chand successfully removed the adrenal tumour from Vishal’s stomach through a small keyhole incision on the back by robotic method in a two-and-a-half-hour operation last week.

The surgeon said that by this method, through a small hole in the back, an adrenal tumour robotic surgery can be done without entering the abdomen.

The child is now free of any future complications of Cushing’s syndrome, as usually the disease causes a high risk of infections and hernia formation after surgery, due to which the patient has to be hospitalised for a long time.

These patients usually need to be operated multiple times. But this does not happen when operated by robotic posterior retroperitoneoscopic method.

This type of robotic surgery has been done in Uttar Pradesh but it is the first of its kind to be performed in any government institution in India, in which adrenal tumour has been robotically removed by posterior retroperitoneoscopic method in a young child.

–IANS

amita/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears to collaborate on new song with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am
Next article
UP govt to install AED machines to provide aid to cardiac arrest patients
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to install AED machines to provide aid to cardiac arrest patients

News

Britney Spears to collaborate on new song with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am

News

Top 30 contestants to light fire on new season of ‘MTV Roadies'

News

Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of himself as Lord Shiva from 'OMG 2'

Technology

NASA's Webb detects most distant active supermassive black hole

News

Lizzo removes skirt on-stage, slips into lace-up black leather bodysuit

News

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' sequel could be delayed, says actor Simu Liu

News

After slapgate, Britney asks God when will she 'smile again'

Technology

Google testing AI chatbot to expertly answer medical questions

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta

News

Scope for regional films as Hindi releases dwindle (IANS Column: B-Town)

Technology

Over 40% of UK universities probing students for cheating via ChatGPT

News

'IBD 3': Shilpa Shetty reminisces about the time when Geeta Kapur tied Rakhi on her wrist

Technology

Google rolling out feature to set working locations in Calendar

News

Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

Technology

Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

News

Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

News

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US