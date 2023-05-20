scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 20 (IANS) Reported cases of chronic pain in the US grew at a much faster rate than other persistent conditions from 2019 to 2020, according to a new analysis of survey data.

The findings, described in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, showed about 20 per cent of Americans — more than 75 million people — live with chronic pain.

On the contrary, only about seven people in 1,000 experience new cases of diabetes — 37 million people live with diabetes — year to year, and about 16 people in 1,000 have depression, and 46 people in 1,000 have hypertension.

Researchers including from the University of Washington, said their study highlights the need to take pain management more seriously as a public health problem.

“What we see in this study is that chronic pain, lasting longer than three months, happens to an awful lot of people,” said Dr. Gregory Terman, Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the varsity’s School of Medicine.

In a survey of about 10,000 US adults, the researchers asked approximately about their pain level in 2019 and again in 2020. Sixty per cent of respondents who had chronic pain in 2019 were still experiencing it a year later. It also showed that 52 people per 1,000 respondents reported developing chronic pain each year.

“This unique survey allowed us to not only see the overall prevalence of chronic pain but also how frequently it develops,” Terman said.

“The fact that more than 50 out of 1,000 people developed chronic pain in 2019-20 should concern us, particularly when compared to the development of other chronic diseases such as depression, which develops in 16 out of 1,000 people.”

The researchers also identified factors that appeared to contribute to the development of chronic pain. For instance, people who said they experienced non-chronic pain in 2019 were more than twice as likely to report chronic pain in 2020, “suggesting the importance of treating pain before it becomes chronic,” he said.

The findings, Terman said, point to an acute need for new therapeutics.

“So far most of the medications that we have to treat chronic pain are very old, have limited demonstrated effectiveness and can have dangerous side effects,” he said.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed
This May Also Interest You
News

From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

News

Cate Blanchett goes barefoot to show solidarity for Iran

Technology

Delhivery makes key investment in omnichannel retail software provider Vinculum

News

Taylor Lautner had 'resentment' deep in his heart about his 'Twilight' fame

News

Lakshmi Manchu chuffed to be on Golden Globes Tollywood article

News

Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'

News

Ricky Gervais' net worth revealed as he earns over Rs 10 cr from one stand-up show (Ld)

Sports

Hockey India congratulates Deep Grace Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

Sports

Olympian Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as international athlete wife passes away

Health & Lifestyle

Toddler's gut bacteria can predict future obesity

News

When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home ever in California

News

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reprise their roles in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3'

News

Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati open their dressing rooms for strays on set

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US