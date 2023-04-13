scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Corona positive senior citizen dies in Kolkata

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) A Covid positive senior citizen died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, taking the number of deaths due to virus in West Bengal in 2023 to two.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Das (76), a resident of Regent Park area in Kolkata.

After retuning to Kolkata from north Bengal where he has gone for spending holiday, Das started feeling uneasy, following which he was admitted to a private hospital on April 9. As his condition deteriorated, he was kept on ventilator support.

Hospital sources said that his samples were sent for testing, and on Wednesday evening he was found positive for the virus. However, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, he died.

The first death in state in 2023 due to Covid was reported on March 25, when Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, passed away.

As per information available, 48 new coronavirus cases in West Bengal have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, Kolkata reported highest number of cases. The number of active cases currently stand at 371.

–IANS

src/svn/

Previous article
Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality
Next article
Google releases first public Beta of Android 14
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym picture

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

News

Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'

Sports

Erler-Miedler advance to Marrakech final

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

Sports

Monchengladbach beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Technology

Media outlets NPR, PBS quit Twitter due to 'govt-funded media' labels

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Health & Lifestyle

New light on Nehru's J&K policy at launch of Sandeep Bamzai's 'Gilded Cage'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US