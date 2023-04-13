Corona positive senior citizen dies in Kolkata

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) A Covid positive senior citizen died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, taking the number of deaths due to virus in West Bengal in 2023 to two.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Das (76), a resident of Regent Park area in Kolkata.

After retuning to Kolkata from north Bengal where he has gone for spending holiday, Das started feeling uneasy, following which he was admitted to a private hospital on April 9. As his condition deteriorated, he was kept on ventilator support.

Hospital sources said that his samples were sent for testing, and on Wednesday evening he was found positive for the virus. However, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, he died.

The first death in state in 2023 due to Covid was reported on March 25, when Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, passed away.

As per information available, 48 new coronavirus cases in West Bengal have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, Kolkata reported highest number of cases. The number of active cases currently stand at 371.

–IANS

src/svn/