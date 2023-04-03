scorecardresearch
Covid cases continue to surge in UP

By News Bureau

Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) Covid cases have continued to spike in Uttar Pradesh and crossed the 400 mark with 69 more people testing positive for the infection in just 24 hours, according to health department data.

The active caseload as of Sunday stood at 421. Just 15 days ago, the figure was 71.

Of the 421 cases, 49 are in Lucknow — the highest recorded this year.

At least 13 fresh cases were registered in Lucknow on Sunday.

Apart from Lucknow, other districts like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Lakhimpur Kheri have also witnessed a significant growth in the number of active Covid cases.

Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: “Majority of the schools are conducting physical classes. Parents should avoid sending their wards to school if they have fever, cold or cough. This will check the spread of infection. The school authorities can also raise awareness on this.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said: “There is no need for worry and the situation is under control. We are fully equipped to deal with rising cases but people should also exercise caution and follow Covid protocols.”

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Entertainment Today

