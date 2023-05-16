Death toll in TN hooch tragedy rises to 19 (Lead)

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) With two persons succumbing on Tuesday, the death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 19.

According to Villupuram police, Saravanan (58) from Marakkanam of Villupuram district succumbed this morning. He was undergoing treatment at Tindivanam Government hospital after he consumed hooch in Marakkanam area.

Rajavel (49) who was admitted at Government Medical College hospital, Villupuram, also died early this morning.

Irate relatives and friends of the victims blocked the Puducherry-Tindivanam road demanding a total ban on the spurious liquor sale in the state.

As of now, the number of deaths in Villupuram district’s Marakkanam stands at 14, while in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, five lives have been lost.

Notably, 50 people had consumed a locally brewed liquor during a marriage function at Ekkiyarakuppam fishing hamlet in Marakkanam, Villupuram district, on Saturday.

Immediately, several complained of nausea and vomiting and were rushed to hospitals. Three people died after reaching hospital, as many more succumbed on Sunday.

Six more people from Marakkanam who were admitted to various hospitals succumbed on Monday. Two individuals died on Tuesday taking the toll at Marakkanam to 14.

Few people who had consumed liquor at Maruthanthakam in Chengalpattu also complained of vomiting. Five people died after consuming spurious liquor at Maruthanthakam.

Police are probing whether there is any connection between the spurious liquor sale at Marakkanam and Maruthanthakam as the two places are only 50 km apart.

The police have arrested V.Muthu (35), A. Ravi (43) and A. Arumugam (37) in connection to the spurious liquor tragedy at Marakkanam in Villupuram district.A Another person, V. Amaran (28) was arrested on Sunday.

In Chengalpattu, police arrested two persons, Velu (38) and Chandru (42) who had supplied spurious liquor in Maruthanthakam in Chengalpattu.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has already announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and an amount of Rs 50,000 for those admitted to hospitals.

–IANS

aal/shb/