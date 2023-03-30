scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation even as the government said it is “on alert”.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “We are on alert, Covid-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored.”

Bhardwaj chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday, where Special Secretary, Health, the Director General of Health Services, nodal officer for oxygen and testing, and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) were present.

However, talking to the media about the increasing cases, the minister said that the Delhi government has not discussed any restrictions so far.

As many as 300 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were registered in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are currently 806 active cases in the capital and the infection rate is 13.89 per cent.

–IANS

ptk/vd

Previous article
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai
This May Also Interest You
News

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

Sports

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

Sports

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

Dialogues

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Sports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

News

PM Modi meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US