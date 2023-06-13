scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi govt felicitates 16 handicraft artisans

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated 16 artisans who excelled in the field of handicrafts with State Award and State Merit Award for 2020 and 2021 at the Delhi Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that unemployment has “increased significantly” in the country and in such a situation handicrafts could play a significant role in generating employment opportunities on a large scale.

“For this, it is necessary for the government to encourage artisans. If the government provides financial assistance and skill training to craftsmen, it can create employment opportunities at a higher level in the field of handicrafts. The Delhi government will work towards this direction,” he said.

He said that there are thousands of craftsmen in Delhi and a plan would be formulated to bring them all on one platform.

Kejriwal said that discussions should be held with the artisans on how they can take their crafts to a higher level.

“I believe that they would need financial support. If we can arrange for proper financial assistance, artists can significantly improve their art,” he said.

As per the government data, there are over 20,000 handicraft artists in Delhi. Also, there are young individuals who are engaged in some form of creative work.

“If we attempt to connect all these artisans through advertisements, we can reach approximately 200,000 artists in Delhi. If we can turn their creativity into their source of employment, they will not only find jobs but also enhance their creativity… We will work towards this goal and soon hold a meeting to develop a plan for it,” Kejriwal said.

–IANS

atk/dan/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked
Next article
Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Boman not aware of 'Munna Bhai 3'; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

News

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol & Drisha

Health & Lifestyle

Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study

Technology

Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

Health & Lifestyle

Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

News

'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit

News

OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

Sports

'Can't overlook': Brett Lee throws support behind Boland to play Ashes opener

News

Adivi Sesh to start shoot for his next after completing 'G2'

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha train tragedy death toll rises to 289

News

Maniesh Paul reveals his favourite ‘Rafuchakkar’ character

Technology

Accenture to invest $3 bn in Data, AI to accelerate clients' reinvention

Sports

Atul Gaikwad becomes first Indian to get elite level 4 coaching certification from ECB

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US