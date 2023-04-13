scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to submit a comprehensive response to a petition seeking the filling of empty seats reserved in medical colleges for people with “benchmark disabilities”.

The plea requests admission of candidates with disabilities (PWD) who do not meet the eligibility threshold.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, acknowledged the significance of the petition, and gave the Centre six weeks to present its stance on the matter.

The matter would be heard next on July 17.

In February, the High Court had asked the Centre to take a policy decision on filling up vacant seats, reserved for PWD, in medical colleges by taking in candidates who have lesser degree of disability than the prescribed benchmark.

It had also asked the Centre to respond, within three weeks, to a petition filed by an MBBS aspirant, who suffered from a locomotor disability and sought admission in a medical college against an unfilled seat reserved for persons with disabilities.

The MBBS aspirant had appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for undergraduate admission to medical colleges and scored 96.06 percentile and attained the 42nd Rank under the Unreserved Persons with Disabilities (UR-PWD) Category.

However, she was found to be short of the 40 per cent threshold prescribed as benchmark under Section 2(r) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, for availing the PwD seat.

The petitioner, whom the AIIMS medical board only considered the deformity in her middle, ring fingers and metacarpals and left out the index finger and disability to be 30 per cent, urged that she be allocated one of the vacant seats under the PwD category in the ongoing NEET-UG 2022 cycle.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench, which also included Justice Subramonium Prasad, was informed that the Central government had rejected the petitioner’s representation.

In response, the court ordered a comprehensive and detailed reply from the Union of India within six weeks.

T. Singhdev, representing the National Medical Commission (NMC), stated that seats reserved for PWD candidates are open to all individuals with benchmark disabilities. If any of these seats remain unfilled, they are offered to other deserving candidates and not wasted.

“The seats reserved for a particular category under the PwD category for example SC (PwD)/ST (PwD)/OBC (PwD)/UR (PwD), are offered for counselling in the first 3 rounds of counselling after which the said seats, if remaining vacant are converted to the parent category for example SC/ST/OBC/UR, so that the same can be offered to a larger pool of candidates so as to ensure that the seats are filled. The aforesaid process is entirely based on merit in the respective categories,” the reply filed by NMC stated.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist
This May Also Interest You
News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

IBA urges IOC to revoke qualification status from European Games 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Kiss will melt your hearts

Sports

Tuchel grapples with Bayern's inefficiency as Man City show no remorse

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku played some unbelievable shots; credit goes to the way he finished, says Rashid Khan

News

'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients' blood plasma may predict severity, death: Study

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 427 new Covid cases, 204 recoveries

Sports

India overpower Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

NBA Academy India's Ann Mary Zachariah to play for Colorado State University in US college basketball

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

Technology

HP encourages GenZ students in India to make smart choices

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai to earn first two points in last-ball thriller

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US