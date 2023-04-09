scorecardresearch
Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) The health authorities in Telangana have conducted free eye tests of more than one crore people under second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, billed as the world’s largest eye screening programme.

Ever since the launch of the second phase in January, 1,500 medical teams have examined 1,01,65,529 people. They include 47,70,757 men, 53,85,293 women and 3,360 transgenders.

Officials said 64.07 per cent of the target has been reached. The second phase is aimed at covering 1.5 crore people.

Free reading glasses were distributed to 16.33 lakh people while 12.31 people were identified for prescription glasses. Nearly 73 lakh people were diagnosed without any eye problems.

A brain child of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the programme was launched in 2018. One crore people were screened in the first phase.

The second phase was launched by Chandrashekar Rao on January 18 in Khammam in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D. Raja.

Kejriwal, Vijayan and Mann had announced that they would introduce similar schemes in their states.

People are happy with Kanti Velugu camps in the rural areas as they are undergoing free tests without having to go to cities, towns and hospitals.

According to officials, the Kanti Velugu camps being organised in the districts are getting a great response from people of all walks of life, from young men and women to the elderly.

Public representatives and officials are playing an active role in the management of Kanti Velugu camps and are working for the success of the camp by providing advance awareness so that people can reach the Kanti Velugu camps on time.

The programme has become a boon for those who are afraid of the cost of conducting eye tests.

–IANS

ms/dpb

