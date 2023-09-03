scorecardresearch
Four persons die due to diarrhea in Bihar

By Agency News Desk

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) Four persons died while at least 12 others fell sick due to diarrhea in Bihar’s Madhepura district, an official said on Sunday.

The deaths have taken place in last one week while the ill patients have been admitted in Sadar hospital Madhepura, four of them are in critical condition

Meanwhile, a medical team is camping at the village.

Three among the four deceased belong to the same family. The deceased have been identified as Rita Devi, Dilip Kumar, Raushan Kumar and Bihari Yadav.

The incident occurred at Rahta village under Kumarkhand block in the Madhepura district. Around 450 families reside in the village which has no road connectivity.

–IANS

ajk/dan

